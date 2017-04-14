Bardstown city council set to appoint a new mayor as community tries to return to normal

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Several people hurt after crash in Nelson County

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

2-year-old girl dies after being found floating in west Louisville pool

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

Investigators unsure of the number of victims killed in St. Matthews crash early Sunday

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bardstown is trying to return to normal now that the city's controversial mayor has been tossed out of office.

Bardstown is known as "The Most Beautiful Small Town in America," and it is clear residents are anxious to put the ugly episode at City Hall behind them.

Just hours after the Bardstown City Council fired John Royalty for official misconduct, he had already cleared out his office at City Hall.

Now that same council must appoint a new mayor.

“There will probably be a motion to nominate, I think, one person to be appointed as mayor,” said city councilman Richard Heaton, who presided over the Royalty hearing.

It's expected that Heaton, who is also a former Bardstown mayor, could be that person.

WDRB asked Heaton if we as open to accepting the job.

“Yes, I would accept the position if the council felt like I'm the right person to take over, sure,” he said.

The council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For now, the city's Public Works Director Larry Hamilton is acting mayor. Hamilton declined an interview, but others around town are talking.

Lifelong Bardstown residents Jim Brooks and Margie Bradford host a weekly show on local politics on WBRT radio. This week, it was all about Royalty's ouster.

“I think there's a sense of relief that this is over ... that we've reached an end, and now it's an opportunity for a fresh start,” Brooks said.

“We just want our town back the way it was -- the atmosphere that we've always had,” Bradford added.

As Bardstown tries to return to normal, the next mayor, whoever it is, faces a big challenge.

“We've got to regain the confidence of the community and their trust,” Heaton said.

WDRB reached now-former mayor Royalty by phone. He said he's “doing fine,” but referred all questions to his attorney.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.