Forty new American citizens sworn in at Capitol Rotunda at natur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Forty new American citizens sworn in at Capitol Rotunda at naturalization ceremony

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time ever, a naturalization ceremony was held Thursday at Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda.

Forty people from 25 different countries took the oath to become new American citizens in the ceremony. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes presided.

She called the experience "awe-inspiring," and encouraged the new citizens to register to vote.

