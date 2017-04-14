General Motors to hire 1,100 employees to help develop self-driv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

General Motors to hire 1,100 employees to help develop self-driving cars



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- General Motors is doubling down on self-driving cars.

The company is hiring 1,100 people to work at its new research and development facility in California. That facility is home to GM's Cruise Automation Unit, which is developing self-driving cars.

GM is currently testing more than 50 Chevy Bolts with self-driving technology in three U.S. cities.

Google and Intel are also working on developing driverless technology.

