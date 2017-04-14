Louisville launches bike-sharing program - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville launches bike-sharing program

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mitchell Ford's name might make you think he's a car guy. He actually prefers two wheels over four.

"I generally bike 10 or 15 hours a week," said Ford, a member of the University of Louisville cycling team.

"You never know where you're going to go on a bike, and you just end up in places you'd never go if you weren't biking," he said.

Pretty soon, a lot more people in Louisville will be right there with him.

After years of talk, "Louvelo" is less than a month away from being the city's newest amenity. Velo is french for bicycle.

The bike-sharing system will work a lot like several others across the country. More than 300 bikes will be positioned at 28 stations downtown, near Waterfront Park, in NuLu and Old Louisville.

"One of these stations will be right here on the Spalding University campus," Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday.

Riders can pay $99  for a year's worth of 60-minute rides. $7.50 will get you 30-minute trips for 24 hours.

Fischer says it will be good for the rider and the environment. 

"We all know that when you're on a bike, you reduce the carbon footprint you leave behind," Fischer said.

For Ford, the best part is convince. 

"I would definitely use it. I think it's nice you don't have to bring your own bike. Then, you don't have to worry about locking up and bringing all the proper equipment."

Start-up costs were paid by a $1.1 million grant. That was matched with $273,000  from Metro Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

