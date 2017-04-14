Super Scoopers make it their 'doody' to clean up after your pets - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Super Scoopers make it their 'doody' to clean up after your pets

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The Super Scoopers make it their “doody” to clean up after your pets.  Allison Chesser drives door-to-door, or lawn-to-lawn with her rake and pale. Rain, snow or shine, she walks in a zigzag line through the backyards of Louisville.

“The dogs are going to poop all year long, so we are going to scoop all year long,” Chesser said.

Dog owners call the Super Scoopers for three reasons. They're too busy to scoop their own lawns, they physically can't scoop it themselves, or maybe they have more than one dog and it just piles up.

“One of our initial scoops, the person had six dogs, and they hadn't scooped in about a month,” Chesser said. “That yard was covered. Thirty-three gallons of waste came out of the yard.”

She says pet owners have a responsibility to scoop their yards. If the smell isn't enough motivation, feces can attract rats.

“Even if you don't scoop with us, scoop your yard,” she said. “It is so important for the environment. The EPA considers dog waste a pollutant. It's really bad for our waterways and attracts critters into your yard.”

For Super Scooper pricing and services, click here

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.