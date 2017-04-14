StageOne to put on Disney musicals at area schools

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Disney has made an announcement that has local kids cheering.

The entertainment company is giving local students a chance to take the stage to star in their own Disney Musicals.

Hundreds of local students piled into The Kentucky Center Friday morning. They thought they were there to see StageOne Family Theatre put on "James and the Giant Peach," but they were also in for a big surprise.

"We have a special announcement today," said Peter Holloway, producing artistic director of StageOne. "And if we have something special to announce, I like to do it in in front of you because you are the ones who matter most to us."

Disney just announced it's working with StageOne Family Theatre to put on Disney Musicals in Schools.

"For next two years, we are going to pick five schools and each year," Holloway said. "StageOne will come to your school and work with teachers and principals to help you create your own musical theater program where you'll choose your favorite Disney musical and put it on -- and you guys will be the ones in it!"

The students said they were excited about the proposal.

"It looks like it's really going to be good and exciting!" said fourth grader Kaden Smith.

The Louisville area is one of only a handful of cities across the U.S. chosen for the program. Disney awarded StageOne a $100,000 grant to help bring the theater program for free to elementary schools in need. It's open to JCPS, New Albany-Floyd County or Clark County elementary schools with a minimum of 50 percent of the students eligible for a free or reduced lunch.

And the lessons go beyond the stage. Holloway says students will also learn how to communicate, how to get along and work together as a team.

"It's a wonderful opportunity," Holloway said.

School can apply by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.