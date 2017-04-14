Local homeowners cash in with Kentucky Derby

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used to describe an item on its website.

Walmart issues apology after racial slur used to describe product on its website

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

MMA fighter dies after bout at Expo Five in Louisville

A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Fandomfest will take place from July 28 to July 30.

The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.

An LMPD spokesperson says two men were shot during an argument on Woodruff Avenue near Taylor Blvd.

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local homeowners are cashing in again this year for the Kentucky Derby. As many put their house on the market for the long weekend, experts say it's part of a growing trend happening year-round.

"It does continue to grow each and every year, which is great for the city," said Zach Leonardo, Owner of Nationwide Home Rentals. "There's only a certain number of rooms."

Leonardo recently got involved in the business after seeing the need. He said more guests want to call the Bluegrass State home for Derby week.

"People are coming in at the last minute, trying to find a house," he said.

John Mahorney put his home on Airbnb last summer.

"We are about three-and-a-half miles from Churchill Downs," he said. "It's become a year-round, monthly business to rent your house out. It not only pays for your property, but it supplements the income."

This is the graphic designer's first time charging for the Derby.

"Around seven times more than normal," Mahorney said of the rates.

Experts said most locations go, however the prime spots are around downtown: The Highlands, Germantown and St. Matthews areas. At the responsibility of the homeowner, the home WDRB visited in Indian Hills was rented in a couple of weeks.

"I have people ranging from $500 a night upwards to $10,000 a night," Leonardo said.

"The Derby rate is by far the most we'll ever ask for the house, simply because the demand is so high and everyone else is charging this huge rate," Mahorney said.

Planning for the long weekend began right after the race before.

"We had three more today, and that number is going to continue to grow rapidly as we get closer to Derby," Leonardo said.

In case you're still debating, it's not too late to get in on the action.

"You should start immediately," Leonardo said. "Start today."

From meals to transportation to entertainment, the list of accommodations continues to grow in the rental housing market for out-of-towners to achieve that custom feel.

"Here, you feel like you're staying in Louisville," Leonardo said. "Like you're a part of it."

It also helps locals bank some fast cash and often put it back into the market in this huge, ever-changing industry.

Taxes and registering the house with the city is new this year. Mahorney said he owes 16 percent, with about half going to Louisville Metro. This is part of his guests' expense.

For more information about Nationwide Home Rentals and the rental business, click click here.

