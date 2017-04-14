SUNDAY EDITION | Churchill Downs ‘seriously’ weighs general admission cap as Kentucky Derby grows

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.More >>
A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says two men were shot during an argument on Woodruff Avenue near Taylor Blvd.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says two men were shot during an argument on Woodruff Avenue near Taylor Blvd.More >>
The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.More >>
The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.More >>
Fandomfest will take place from July 28 to July 30.More >>
Fandomfest will take place from July 28 to July 30.More >>
A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.More >>
A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.More >>
Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.More >>
Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.More >>
Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used to describe an item on its website.More >>
Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used to describe an item on its website.More >>
The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.More >>
The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
The NRA has tentatively agreed to hold its 2022 meeting in Louisville, Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, told the state fair board’s finance committee Monday.More >>
The NRA has tentatively agreed to hold its 2022 meeting in Louisville, Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, told the state fair board’s finance committee Monday.More >>
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as “public-private partnerships” – have been increasingly common in recent years.More >>
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as “public-private partnerships” – have been increasingly common in recent years.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
The bipartisan measure filed last month would provide up to $50,000 for doctors and others to repay student loans if they agree to spend two years at certain treatment centers in the U.S.More >>
The bipartisan measure filed last month would provide up to $50,000 for doctors and others to repay student loans if they agree to spend two years at certain treatment centers in the U.S.More >>
The potential public costs remain under negotiation nearly three months after Louisville City FC owners unveiled their preferred stadium site. As talks continue between the club and Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, neither side is willing to say just how much taxpayer support may be included in the deal.More >>
The potential public costs remain under negotiation nearly three months after Louisville City FC owners unveiled their preferred stadium site. As talks continue between the club and Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, neither side is willing to say just how much taxpayer support may be included in the deal.More >>