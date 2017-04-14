Former LMPD officer indicted in sexual abuse case working as off - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former LMPD officer indicted in sexual abuse case working as officer in eastern Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:
Former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts Former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts

ROLLING HILLS, Ky. (WDRB) –- Kenneth Betts, a former LMPD officer who was indicted this week on charges of sexually abusing teenagers, is currently working as an officer in eastern Jefferson County.

Residents who live in Rolling Hills say the area is flooded with children, and if Betts is guilty of the charges against him, they are highly concerned he’s employed by the small city.

“It is very worrisome,” A.J. Lasley said.

“If he did do it, he has to pay for it,” Rusty Lane added

Betts was indicted Wednesday on charges of sexually abusing teens while with LMPD’s Explorer Program. He resigned in 2014 from Louisville Metro Police.

According to Rolling Hills City Commissioner Janet Mattern, Betts is currently working as a code enforcement officer in the city.

“I know everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and I hope that he's innocent, but it's not looking real good right now,” Lasley said.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Betts and Brandon Wood, who was fired from LMPD on Thursday, are both accused of molesting, abusing and raping a teen, then recording the sexual act.

“Being a survivor of molestation myself, it really breaks my heart,” Lasley said.

“I can't pass judgment,” Lane said. “I have to pray for the man.”

According to Mattern, Betts only works 20 hours a month and typically writes tickets for ordinance violations in Rolling Hills for things like abandoned cars or people parking on grass. City officials say they never received any complaints regarding Betts until last month after the allegations first came to light.

Audubon Park Police Chief Doug Sweeney also told WDRB he never received any complaints regarding Betts when he worked for the department in 2015. Betts only worked there for 4.5 months as a reserve officer.

Because of the charges involving children, it has some people concerned in the Rolling Hills community.

“(The city) is full of young kids now,” Maria Bland said.

“There's kids that go up and down the street all the time, and that's what I would be worried about," Lane said.

Rolling Hills has a city council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when it's expected a large number of people will voice their concerns. The meeting will be held at the City of Plantation building at 2502 Hermitage Way. Officials also plan to meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Related Stories:

Former LMPD officer charged with sexual abuse in Explorer case defends himself in Facebook posts

Louisville grand jury indicts current, former LMPD officers involved in sex abuse scandal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.