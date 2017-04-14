Former LMPD officer indicted in sexual abuse case working as officer in eastern Jefferson County

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

ROLLING HILLS, Ky. (WDRB) –- Kenneth Betts, a former LMPD officer who was indicted this week on charges of sexually abusing teenagers, is currently working as an officer in eastern Jefferson County.

Residents who live in Rolling Hills say the area is flooded with children, and if Betts is guilty of the charges against him, they are highly concerned he’s employed by the small city.

“It is very worrisome,” A.J. Lasley said.

“If he did do it, he has to pay for it,” Rusty Lane added

Betts was indicted Wednesday on charges of sexually abusing teens while with LMPD’s Explorer Program. He resigned in 2014 from Louisville Metro Police.

According to Rolling Hills City Commissioner Janet Mattern, Betts is currently working as a code enforcement officer in the city.

“I know everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and I hope that he's innocent, but it's not looking real good right now,” Lasley said.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Betts and Brandon Wood, who was fired from LMPD on Thursday, are both accused of molesting, abusing and raping a teen, then recording the sexual act.

“Being a survivor of molestation myself, it really breaks my heart,” Lasley said.

“I can't pass judgment,” Lane said. “I have to pray for the man.”

According to Mattern, Betts only works 20 hours a month and typically writes tickets for ordinance violations in Rolling Hills for things like abandoned cars or people parking on grass. City officials say they never received any complaints regarding Betts until last month after the allegations first came to light.

Audubon Park Police Chief Doug Sweeney also told WDRB he never received any complaints regarding Betts when he worked for the department in 2015. Betts only worked there for 4.5 months as a reserve officer.

Because of the charges involving children, it has some people concerned in the Rolling Hills community.

“(The city) is full of young kids now,” Maria Bland said.

“There's kids that go up and down the street all the time, and that's what I would be worried about," Lane said.

Rolling Hills has a city council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when it's expected a large number of people will voice their concerns. The meeting will be held at the City of Plantation building at 2502 Hermitage Way. Officials also plan to meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Related Stories:

Former LMPD officer charged with sexual abuse in Explorer case defends himself in Facebook posts

Louisville grand jury indicts current, former LMPD officers involved in sex abuse scandal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.