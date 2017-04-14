Hardin County parents start petition to end school merger propos - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County parents start petition to end school merger proposal

Posted: Updated:

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed plan would combine several public schools in Hardin County, forcing pre-schoolers and teenagers to learn under the same roof. 

But several parents have started a petition to end the proposal.

"What my middle school child at home knows, versus what my kindergarten student at home knows, I'd like to keep their innocence as long as possible," said parent Brandon Kerr, who is concerned with the plan. 

"Lumping them in with teenagers is a horrible idea."

Dozens of parents have signed an online petition to stop the plan that would combine Lincoln Trail Elementary and East Hardin Middle at a new facility. It would also build a wing to accommodate West Hardin Middle School students to the new Cecilia Valley Elementary, which was built to serve students currently at Howevalley Elementary.

"This plan actually offers four different schools a new school," Superintendent Teresa Morgan said.

Morgan addressed parents' concerns with a wide age disparity sharing common spaces. 

"We do not anticipate having kindergartners having lunch with 8th graders. That's a scheduling thing," she said. "That's what the leadership of the building will ensure."

The plan was devised by a community planning committee. Members considered the most cost-effective way to serve the most students.

"If we build one new elementary school and one new middle school, we already used all the funding of the district," Morgan said.

She explained how combining schools leaves $12 million for seven other schools in the district needing repairs.

But parents like Kerr still think it's unfair.

"If they're all lumped into the same school, same cafeteria, same media center, same everything, then there are just things they're gonna learn way too early in life," he said.

The school board will vote on the facilities plan at its next meeting on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

