LEWIS | UK's starters prevail in Blue-White scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Wildcats appear to have another loaded backfield for the 2017 season, if Friday night’s Blue-White scrimmage is any indication.

Junior running back Sihiem King rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Breakout 2016 freshman Benny Snell, Jr rushed just three times, but scored a touchdown.

The Blue Team, made up of UK’s first team players, beat the White Team 31-14.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Hoak also wore a blue shirt and a white shirt as he played for both teams during the scrimmage. He passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also notched a rushing touchdown.

“We made some strides. We still have a ways to go in certain areas, but I like this team. There's certainly fewer question marks coming out of spring than in years past. So, I feel like there's a lot to build on.,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky opens the 2017 campaign on the road at Southern Miss on September 2nd.

