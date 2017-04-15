UPDATE: GIRAFFE ALERT | April the giraffe gives birth - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: GIRAFFE ALERT | April the giraffe gives birth

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The social media giraffe that has taken the world by storm has finally given birth!

April the giraffe in upstate New York has been pregnant for the last few months.

The baby arrived just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There's no word yet on what name will be given to the new calf.

You can see the live stream of all the activity on WDRB's Facebook Page.

