Moms on mission to provide locally made baby food in Louisville

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The cars were manufactured at the Ford plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and were shipped by rail into a CSX yard in Lordstown, Ohio.

The cars were manufactured at the Ford plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and were shipped by rail into a CSX yard in Lordstown, Ohio.

State police have released a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of two northern Indiana girls.

State police have released a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of two northern Indiana girls.

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The finest restaurants in Louisville pride themselves on their farm-to-table status, locally grown food straight to the customer. But what about farm to high chair? That's where Holland Lauria and Laura Rogers come in. They're the mom-peneurs behind "FarmSmash."

"I would not give anybody's kid or my own kids something I haven't tried. It tastes great," Rogers said.

The friends and business partners juggle babies, jobs and the homegrown business centered around farm grown fruits and veggies. The baby food is made right here in Louisville.

"We only use 100 percent USDA organic ingredients and we're in the process of getting our USDA certification, so it's really important that we 100 percent do that," said Lauria.

The duo started FarmSmash two years ago when Rogers' youngest daughter broke out in hives after trying food for the first time. "We finally figured out she had an allergy to the preservatives," she said.

That began their mission to make homemade baby food that's preservative free, using fresh local produce.

"I think that good diets, good eating habits begin as babies, so whenever you start feeding your children fresh fruits, fresh vegetables this early on that's going to increase their pallets and they're going to continue to want those," said Lauria.

The two spend hours every week making nearly two dozen purees and mixes, ready for kids as young as four months old. They make flavors including black bean, carrot and cumin. FarmSmash is only good for a couple days, unlike most store bought baby food that is good for a couple of months.

'Do you really want to give your kids something that's older than they are?" said Rogers.

While lots of parents want to feed their babies the very best, not everyone has the time or knowledge to do it. FarmSmash delivers straight to customers' doors.

"We try to make it as easy as possible. We're both moms. We know how it is," said Lauria.

Orders can be placed online or at local farmer's markets. The business only has a limited window with new eaters, but new customers are always being born.

"One of our first customers just had another baby and now she's our customer again," said Rogers.

After two years in business, the duo are now branching out into whole body products and hope to make their way into a grocery store near you.

"At the end of the day we just want everyone to be able to give their kids the best," said Lauria.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.