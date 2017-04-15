Nigeria's anti-corruption unit finds $43 million cash in Lagos apartment

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

MMA fighter dies after match at Expo Five in Louisville

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The cars were manufactured at the Ford plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and were shipped by rail into a CSX yard in Lordstown, Ohio.

Marijuana found in the trunks of brand new Ford Fusions

State police have released a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of two northern Indiana girls.

Police release sketch of suspect in murder of 2 Delphi teens

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

LMPD says two teens killed in Herr Lane crash early Sunday

Lagos (CNN) -- The Nigerian anti-corruption unit discovered more than $43 million in US dollars at an upscale apartment in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement it raided the apartment Tuesday after a tipoff about a "haggard" woman in "dirty clothes" taking bags in and out of the apartment.

The agency said it also found 23.2 million naira (Nigerian currency worth $75,000) and £27,800 (UK currency, worth $35,000 US) "neatly arranged" inside cabinets hidden behind wooden panels of a bedroom wardrobe.

The money was found in an apartment in an upscale part of Lagos

The commission said the funds are "suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity" but no arrests have been made yet.

Nigeria has struggled with corruption and looted funds for decades, but the watchdog unit has been on a lucky streak.

Earlier in the week, the agency discovered around 250 million naira in cash ($817,000) in a Lagos market and a further 448 million naira cash ($1.5 million) at a shopping plaza.

The huge find is the latest in a string of busts by the anti-corruption watchdog

These gains have been credited to a whistleblowing policies launched in December by Nigeria's finance minister.

Whistleblowers can now anonymously provide information through a secure portal, if the information leads to the recovery of stolen public funds, the whistleblower is entitled to between 2.5%-5% of the total money recovered.

In February, the minister of information, Lai Muhammad, said the policy has led to the recovery of over $180 billion.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.