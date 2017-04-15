Louisville Zoo celebrates Earth Day with month long activities - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo celebrates Earth Day with month long activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) The Louisville Zoo is ramping up for the season and throwing its annual bash for Earth Day. During April, it's offering some special activities to help guests celebrate.

All month long, the Louisville Zoo is hosting its Party for the Planet, sponsored by LG&E and KU.

Each Monday, general admission is $5.25. There will be special zoo keeper talks, LG&E and KU's Mini City display and appearances by Louie the Lightning Bug from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's also offering several animal demonstrations, including giraffe feedings, camel rides and new pony rides.

Each Saturday morning, its ZooPoopyDoo compost and mulch will be on sale for guests to use in their garden for spring. Compost is $40 per scoop. Mulch is $19.50 per scoop. These products are also available for pre-purchase online.

During Earth Day on April 30, the zoo is offering admission for $8.25.

