Police investigating after southern Indiana man attacks 3 victim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after southern Indiana man attacks 3 victims with a knife

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Thorne Matthew Thorne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a Madison, Indiana, man allegedly attacked three victims with a knife. 

According to a release, Madison police were dispatched to the 200 block of 4th Street in downtown Madison on a report of an altercation on Friday, April 14.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old with lacerations across his chest, shoulder and bicep. The teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance but was flown to U of L for treatment. 

Upon further investigation, officers identified a suspect. 

Officers later learned that another 19-year-old and a 20-year-old had gone to the emergency room with lacerations to the arm and chest area. 

The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Thorne, was found with evidence of the altercation and blood on his body and clothing. 

Thorne was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. 

Officers interviewed witnesses, and the victims to learn that Thorne used a knife during the altercation. 

On Saturday, officers located a utility knife at the scene of the altercation, which was collected as evidence. 

The case has been forwarded to the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office. 

We will provide any updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.