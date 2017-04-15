75-year-old man identified as victim hit and killed on Dixie Hig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

75-year-old man identified as victim hit and killed on Dixie Highway

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man killed in an accident on Saturday, April 15th.

75-year-old Paul Krystynak was hit and killed by a vehicle around 6:30 Saturday morning at Dixie Highway and Farnsley Road. The coroner says the Louisville resident died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with investigators.

No criminal charges are expected.

