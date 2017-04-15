Coroner identifies victim who died at University Hospital after - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies victim who died at University Hospital after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified the person who died Saturday after arriving at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was 33-year-old Damone Jones, according to Coroner Rita Taylor. Officials say Jones died in surgery just after 7 p.m. Saturday from a gunshot wound to the torso.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the investigation began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when police responded on a report that Jones had arrived at the hospital. 

Officials say he was dropped off by a friend in a red Chevy Impala. 

Police have no suspects in the case and are trying to determine where the shooting occurred, but say detectives have learned that another man, possibly in his 30s assisted Jones after he was shot. He is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives want to speak with this man and ask that anyone with any possible information contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or contact the Homicide office directly at 574-7055.  

