Metro council proposal would add 100 officers to LMPD at $9 million cost

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent spike in violence has metro council looking for new ways to address the problem.

Metro Councilman David James says council members are considering a proposal that would provide $9 million to fight crime.

If approved, the plan would add an additional 100 officers.

“Our peer cities have 200 to 300 more officers than we do and so it’s impossible for us to demand the things that we’re demanding of our police department when they don’t have the manpower to do that,” James said.

The city has already approved plans hire 150 officers in fiscal year 2017 but James says that will only add 28 additional officers to the total size of the police force as the department replaces officers who retire or take other jobs.

He says council members are looking at ways to increase training capacity, something that is limited by the size of LMPD’s academy.

“Would we have to send them to Richmond, Kentucky and to the Louisville Police Department to be trained or is it something we’ll have to stretch out over a period of time,” James said.

Council members say they are closely reviewing the funding for the department.

“The number one responsibility of government is the safety of its citizens and we’re not doing a good job of that right now,” James said.

The Metro Council Public Safety Committee will discuss the proposal at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

