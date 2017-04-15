Hundreds attend GonzoFest Louisville's 7th year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds attend GonzoFest Louisville's 7th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Libraries are usually places where you want to be quiet, but not when you're celebrating one of Louisville's most famous authors.

Fans of Hunter S. Thompson gathered at the Louisville Public Library to celebrate GonzoFest Louisville on Saturday.

It's a look at the life and legacy of the Gonzo journalist creator.

The literary and music festival featured poetry and art.

There was also a screening of the film "Where the Buffalo Roam," which is based on Thompson's experiences.

But it's the authors unique way of thinking that fans admire.

"He always seemed to be very generous and on the other hand he was very childish at times, too, but in a fun way. I think he is one of those people you are not meant to fully understand," said Grant Goodwin, who attended the event. 

This was the seventh year of Gonzofest Louisville.

