'Give a Day' week underway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville's 6th annual Give a Day week of service is underway.

More than 200 volunteers spent their Saturday morning building beds for JCPS students at Meyzeek Middle School.

It was the kick off to Mayor Greg Fischer's "Give a Day" service project.

"This event building beds for kids in Jefferson County public Schools is always one of the biggest, most popular events we have," Mayor Fischer said. 

The week of service leads into the 2017 Festival of Faiths, and the Kentucky Derby Festival. Last year during the week of service, more than 175,000 volunteers help out around the city.

Click here for a list of Give A Day opportunities around the city thru April 23rd.

