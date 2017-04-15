Annual Easter parade marches down Frankfort Avenue - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Annual Easter parade marches down Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Antique cars cruised down Frankfort Avenue in Louisville Saturday for the city's annual Easter Parade.

Families lined the street to get candy and watch dozens of floats go by.

Several Easter Bunnies also made appearances.

There were bands, animal adoptions, mounted sheriffs, and even people on stilts walked the procession.

The Frankfort Avenue Business Association partnered with the Clifton and Crescent Hill Community Councils to make the parade happen.

