UPDATE: Missing Louisville woman safely located - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Missing Louisville woman safely located

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: MetroSafe) (Image Source: MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing Louisville woman is over after authorities say she was safely located.

A MetroSafe dispatcher says 67-year-old Bonita Solomon was found on Sunday just before 11 a.m. at the Bluegrass Industrial Park.

A Golden Alert was issued early Sunday morning for Solomon, after she had last been seen on Saturday.

