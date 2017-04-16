Police investigating double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

A call about the shooting was received Sunday just after 3 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for suspects after a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

It happened in the 4000 block of West Market Street, near South 43rd Street. Police say that's near the Outcast Motorcycle Club.

MetroSafe says the call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man and a woman were found shot. The victims were taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

