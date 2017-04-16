Louisville duo to bowl for world record - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville duo to bowl for world record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trace Wiseman has an unusual approach when it comes to bowling. He's just 15 years old, bowls with two hands and has quite a hook.

He might just be the future of the sport. "I hope to be a professional bowler, on the PBA tour," said Trace.

Before he makes it to the pros, he's working toward another goal: a bowling world record for the most pins knocked down while bowling a continuous 24 hours. The current record is held by a Texas twosome who knocked down 30,537 pins.

Trace will have a little help knocking down all those pins: his grandfather, Steve. 

"He's our grandson and we adopted him and he's been living with us ever since," said Steve.

From the beginning, there's nothing Steve wouldn't do for Trace. That continues now. "If he'd have liked basketball, we'd be going for a 24 hour basketball record," said Steve.

The pair have only been bowling for four years, but they've made it a big part of their lives. What started out as a way to bond now has them at the bowling alley five days a week. 

"People say after three games I'm tired and Trace and I look at each other and say let's just keep going," said Steve.

They'll need that stamina as they try to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records. "The 20 to 24 hours are unknown to us but we think we can make it," said Steve.

The Wisemans have already tried a 12-hour bowling stint as preparation. "We think we can get at least 3 to 4,000 pins more than the record," said Trace.

Going for the record has taken some time to coordinate. They've spent a year working out the logistics. "We're going to have to be throwing the ball every 20 to 21 seconds. For 24 hours, that's a lot of shots," said Trace.

Twenty-four hours of bowling comes at a cost. They'll spend thousands of dollars to get a Guinness official on-site, keep the lanes open all night and pay official score keepers. The Wisemans have a GoFundMe page to help with the cost. But for Steve, it's all worth it to support his grandson.

"It's really special and exciting for me to know that I can help him achieve something he will be able to carry with him for the rest of his life," said Steve.

The official record attempt is April 22 from midnight to midnight at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown. A Guinness official will be there to oversee the final eight hours of bowling and to personally award the world record if they're successful. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

