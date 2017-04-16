Police investigating fatal shooting on South 13th Street - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating fatal shooting on South 13th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a double shooting at the Park Hill housing complex in the Algonquin neighborhood.

MetroSafe tells WDRB two women were shot in the 1600 block of South 13th Street near West Hill Street at the housing complex around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say one victim was fatally shot in the head.

"I'm just praying that nobody's kids seen that or had an affect on them, and I'm just praying that her family gets answers and our city gets better," said Dawnja Whitlock, who lives nearby. 

The second victim was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition at U of L Hospital.

"It's sad any day it happens but particularly on holidays and even one on Easter, but our men and women are out here on the streets trying to keep people safe," said LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. 

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

We will provide any updates as more information becomes available. 

