Family of 20-year-old murdered woman hoping to start survivor's

Family of 20-year-old murdered woman hoping to start survivor's network

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Following the rash of violence in Louisville since Friday the family of one of those murdered is asking for help - for not only the families of those killed but also for witnesses.

One of those murdered was 20-year-old Delivia Carron, who was shot and killed early Friday morning on Kingston Avenue.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. The violence has to stop,” said Delanea Cobb, who was one of Carron’s closest friends.

Cobb and other friends met with Christopher 2X Sunday afternoon to announce a grassroots effort to start a survivor’s network. The network would offer services, including counseling, to families of those murdered and also witnesses to murder. 

2X tells WDRB he has already been talking to several Psychologists and funeral homes about offering services to families and this week plans on talking with the Mayor and Metro Council members.

“It’s hard for a family when they are dealing with that enduring pain to want to come to the public and say ‘we need help," 2X said.

Carron turned 20 on Wednesday and recently gave birth to a son.

Her family wants a conversation to start so other families who have experienced sudden loss to violent crime have instant resources and answers.

“After I got the phone call and we meet with detectives and things, then what? What happens now?” Cobb said.

No arrests have been made in Carron’s death.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

