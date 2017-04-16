Former LMPD officers accused in sex abuse scandal to appear in a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former LMPD officers accused in sex abuse scandal to appear in arraignment court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former LMPD officers accused of raping teenagers will be arraigned on criminal charges Monday.

The charges against former officers Brandon Wood and Kenneth Betts stem from an alleged child sex abuse scandal in LMPD's Explorer program. 

A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Wood on Wednesday on seven counts of sex abuse with an alleged victim.

He was fired from LMPD on Thursday. 

Kenneth Betts, who resigned in 2014, was indicted on two counts of sodomy involving two alleged victims.

Attorney David Yates filed a lawsuit last month, claiming Betts and Wood raped a teenage boy between 2011 and 2013.

Yates says he now represents four alleged victims, three males and one female.

