Cleveland police searching for man accused of posting murder on Facebook

Indiana State Police said the children have been located.More >>
Indiana State Police said the children have been located.More >>
The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.More >>
The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.More >>
The one judge displaced by the infestation.More >>
The one judge displaced by the infestation.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Lori Fox returned from her morning run Monday and found a stranger passed out in the middle of the street. The 63-year-old woman was clearly in need of help, but when she called for it, she heard: "An operator will be with you shortly."More >>
Lori Fox returned from her morning run Monday and found a stranger passed out in the middle of the street. The 63-year-old woman was clearly in need of help, but when she called for it, she heard: "An operator will be with you shortly."More >>
The victim's sisters say they also lost their parents earlier this year.More >>
The victim's sisters say they also lost their parents earlier this year.More >>
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will soon convene a special session of Kentucky’s legislature that will determine how to repair the Commonwealth’s public pension system, which is one of the most poorly funded in the nation.More >>
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will soon convene a special session of Kentucky’s legislature that will determine how to repair the Commonwealth’s public pension system, which is one of the most poorly funded in the nation.More >>
A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.More >>
A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.More >>