Cleveland police searching for man accused of posting murder on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cleveland police searching for man accused of posting murder on Facebook

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are warning surrounding states to be on alert for a man accused of killing an elderly man at random, then posting a video of it on Facebook.

Police chief Calvin Williams says Steve Stephens killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, who was walking home after celebrating Easter with his family. The video reportedly shows a gun being pointed at the victim's head before it's fired. The victim then falls to the ground.

Police say they learned about the murder from callers outside of the Cleveland area who saw video of the shooting on Facebook. The social media site disabled the video after it was posted Sunday afternoon.

Police say in another Facebook video, Stephens claims to have killed others. Officers haven't been able to verify that information yet.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stephens for aggravated murder.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.