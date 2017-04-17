Iroquois Amphitheater hosts Louisville Earth Walk - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iroquois Amphitheater hosts Louisville Earth Walk



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Before "Thunder Over Louisville" Saturday night, you can take a walk through nature.

The Louisville Earth Walk at Iroquois Park brings many environmental organizations together. The family-friendly event is designed to celebrate the planet and raise awareness about ways people can create a more sustainable city.

The Louisville Earth Walk is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22nd. It will include music, information tables, brief talks and a nature-focused children's play area. Most activities will happen at Iroquois Amphitheater, with the 5-kilometer walk around Iroquois Park.

Click here to get connected to Louisville Earth Walk.

