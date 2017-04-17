Portion of Bearno's sales going to Officer Rodman's family Monda - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Portion of Bearno's sales going to Officer Rodman's family Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - All Bearno's locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana will donate 20% of their sales Monday to the family of Officer Nick Rodman.

LMPD announced the fundraiser Monday morning on its Twitter page. Several businesses across Louisville have done similar promotions.

Officer Rodman was killed in March when his police cruiser was hit by a suspect trying to run from police. Officer Rodman leaves behind his wife Ashley, son Mason, and newborn daughter Elly Jean.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

