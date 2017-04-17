Police arrest two suspects in connection with South 13th Street homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly double shooting on Easter Sunday.

According to a post on the official LMPD Facebook page, 29-year-old Tilibra N. Cherry and 46-year-old Eltaka A. Moore were arrested Sunday night. Arrest reports reveal the two turned themselves in to LMPD detectives. Both suspects are charged with murder and assault.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South 13th Street in the Park Hill housing complex. One woman was shot and killed, the arrest reports identify her as 22-year-old Ta'Nea Woods. Another woman was also shot, she's currently in critical condition.

The arrest reports also explain what led up to the deadly shooting. The reports say the situation escalated when when Cherry began to "vandalize the victims car by striking it with a baseball bat". When the two suspects were confronted by the victims, police say a fight ensued. The report goes on to say Moore "shot the victim in the head causing her death" and that the second victim "attempted to flee but was shot in the stomach".

Cherry and Moore were arraigned Monday morning, and each are being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

