Police arrest two suspects in connection with South 13th Street - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest two suspects in connection with South 13th Street homicide

Posted: Updated:
Eltaka Moore (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Eltaka Moore (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Tilibra Cherry (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tilibra Cherry (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly double shooting on Easter Sunday.

According to a post on the official LMPD Facebook page, 29-year-old Tilibra N. Cherry and 46-year-old Eltaka A. Moore were arrested Sunday night. Arrest reports reveal the two turned themselves in to LMPD detectives. Both suspects are charged with murder and assault.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South 13th Street in the Park Hill housing complex. One woman was shot and killed, the arrest reports identify her as 22-year-old Ta'Nea Woods. Another woman was also shot, she's currently in critical condition.  

The arrest reports also explain what led up to the deadly shooting. The reports say the situation escalated when when Cherry began to "vandalize the victims car by striking it with a baseball bat". When the two suspects were confronted by the victims, police say a fight ensued. The report goes on to say Moore "shot the victim in the head causing her death" and that the second victim "attempted to flee but was shot in the stomach".

Cherry and Moore were arraigned Monday morning, and each are being held on a $500,000 cash bond. 

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.