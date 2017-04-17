Security heightened at Watterson Elementary after 'non-specific - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Security heightened at Watterson Elementary after 'non-specific threat'

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security was heightened at a Louisville elementary school Monday morning after the school became aware of what authorities are calling a "non-specific threat."

According to Jennifer Brislin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the threat concerned Watterson Elementary at 3900 Breckenridge Lane.

"Watterson Elementary became aware of a non-specific threat involving the school," Brislin said in a written statement. "Although they had no reason to believe the threat to be credible, JCPS takes all matters of safety seriously. The school immediately contacted law enforcement and JCPS security, and requested additional security personnel to be on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, Watterson also raised its security level this morning."

Again, school officials say the measures are being taken, "out of an abundance of caution," and they have no reason to believe the threat is credible.

