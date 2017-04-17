Taylorsville woman arrested for murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to Kentucky State Police, 40-year-old Kandy Bennett, of Taylorsville, is charged with killing 51-year-old Mark Bennett, also of Taylorsville.

"It really scared me because my granddaughter texted me before they got on the street and said 'whats going on on our street?'" said neighbor Debra Garvey.

Police responded Sunday at around 6 p.m. to a call about a shooting on Clinton Court in Spencer County. When officers arrived, they found Bennett dead from a gunshot wound.

Kentucky State Police say Mark Bennett was found dead inside the garage of the home. Kandy Bennett turned herself in to authorities without incident.

"Its very quiet," Garvey said of the neighborhood. "Very Quiet. There's a lot of retired people."

A Kentucky State Police spokesperson said that their agency has received past calls for the residence in the past but could not specific what the those calls were for.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

