Democrat Congressman John Yarmuth to seek re-election in 2018 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Democrat Congressman John Yarmuth to seek re-election in 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Congressman John Yarmuth announced Monday that he will seek re-election in 2018.

He's seeking a seventh term as Louisville's U.S. representative.

The current Administration has shown dangerous incompetence in pursuit of a reckless ideology, and the Congressional majority has, by and large, been complicit,” Congressman Yarmuth said in a release. “But, the quick demise of the Republicans' healthcare repeal showed us that no matter who controls the White House and Congress, everyday Americans continue to hold real power in our country. Impassioned individuals of all stripes, here in Louisville and in communities nationwide, have been a true inspiration, speaking out at a volume we haven’t heard in generations."

Congressman Yarmuth was first elected in 2006.

