Former LMPD officers plead not guilty to sodomy charges

Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.More >>
Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.More >>
Lisa Joyner is being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.More >>
Lisa Joyner is being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.More >>
Police say that when an employee tried to stop her, the suspect pulled an umbrella and attacked her.More >>
Police say that when an employee tried to stop her, the suspect pulled an umbrella and attacked her.More >>
The victim's sisters say they also lost their parents earlier this year.More >>
The victim's sisters say they also lost their parents earlier this year.More >>
A son of rock star John Mellencamp has been arrested in Indiana on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.More >>
A son of rock star John Mellencamp has been arrested in Indiana on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.More >>
The suspects were arrested on Monday.More >>
The suspects were arrested on Monday.More >>
The photos police believe will help them identify the men responsible for at least five burglaries.More >>
The photos police believe will help them identify the men responsible for at least five burglaries.More >>
According to an arrest report, the suspect told police the victim had taken her vehicle for several hours.More >>
According to an arrest report, the suspect told police the victim had taken her vehicle for several hours.More >>