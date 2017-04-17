Former LMPD officers plead not guilty to sodomy charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers accused of sexually abusing teenagers were arraigned Monday on criminal charges.

Kenneth Betts' court appearance lasted less than one minute. The former officer pleaded not guilty.

Wood, who was fired from LMPD last week, also pleaded not guilty in court Monday afternoon.

Betts and former officer Brandon Wood were indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury. Betts was indicted on two counts of sodomy involving two alleged victims. Wood was indicted on seven counts of sex abuse with one alleged victim.

Attorney David Yates filed a lawsuit claiming Betts and Wood raped a teenage boy between 2011 and 2013, while he was in LMPD's Explorer program.

The lawsuit claims the alleged victim was sexually abused in homes, vehicles and other places.

According to the lawsuit, the former officers molested, abused and raped the teen, and recorded the sexual acts.

Yates says he now represents four alleged victims: three males and one female.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating, along with the FBI.

Betts is out on bond, and is expected to return to court in June.

