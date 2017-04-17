BOZICH | Monday Muse: Purdue football video espionage; Who's #1 -- U of L or Michigan State?

Rick Bozich presents his Monday Muse every week with a look at a variety of sports topics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the Monday Muse, I welcome everybody. Coaches, players, cameras, the media, citizens, comrades, Cubs' fans, critics, fan mail, the works.

Come one, come all. Just read, share, Tweet, discuss and participate in my online polls.

It's sports, people. It's not trying to disarm Kim Jong Um or understanding Sean Spicer. The idea is to escape and have fun, right?

Let's do it. On to The Muse.

1. Jeff Brohm Leaks Purdue's Surprise Plays

I have confirmation that Purdue allowed television cameras of all shapes and sizes into its spring football game and did not restrict highlights to edited state television coverage. Leaked Purdue spring practice video that was leaked by Purdue.

The Purdue game aired on the Big Ten Network. Click here for the highlights.

Local television stations were also allowed to film the proceedings. Click here to watch those, which were actually shot from the sidelines.

Gary Danielson is probably hyper-ventilating.

But if you study the second footage, you'll discover Brohm inadvertently leaked critical Boilermakers' strategy. Not only does Purdue include the Flea Flicker in Brohm's rundown of trick plays. Purdue has also added a Fake Flea Flicker.

Shhh. Quietly spread the word.

No word on whether Purdue will consider adding a Statue of Liberty or Fumblerooskie when Brohm makes his debut as the Boilermakers' head coach against the University of Louisville Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Brohm, of course, learned the college game at U of L, where he played quarterback for Howard Schnellenberger. Schnellenberger won a national championship at Miami in 1983 and also added Fiesta and Liberty bowl victories at U of L. Along with Frank Camp, Schnellenberger is the Father of Louisville football.

Schnellenberger got upset when media members declined to attend practice, not when they asked to watch a few snaps.

Don't ever change, Jeff Brohm.

2. Taywan Taylor's Big Moment Nears

One reason Brohm landed the Purdue job was the extraordinary work he did in the passing game at WKU. His three teams in Bowling Green ranked second, fourth and fifth nationally in passing offense.

USF transfer Mike White was considered a pedestrian passer until he directed the WKU offense to nearly 337 yards passing per game as well as 42 touchdowns last season. That quickly ended questions about Brohm's offense being dependent on Brandon Doughty.

It helped having Taywan Taylor at receiver.

Under-recruited out of Pleasure Ridge Park High School four years ago, Taylor is overlooked no longer. Some mock NFL Drafts have Taylor projected to be taken as early as the third round next week.

CBSSports.com ranks Taylor the 12th best receiving prospect. Pro Football Focus reported that Taylor led the nation in receiving yards on long passes with 948.

Western Kentucky's Taywan Taylor led the nation with 948 receiving yards on deep passes in 2016. https://t.co/MsGNpAVWtY — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) April 16, 2017

3. Louisville or Michigan State?

If you're making your early pick for the team most likely to start the 2018 college basketball season ranked Number 1, either Louisville or Michigan State should headline your list.

I was leaning toward Rick Pitino's team two weeks ago, but now I am trending toward East Lansing.

Why?

Donovan Mitchell remains a live possibility to keep his name in the NBA Draft. DraftExpress.com lists Mitchell as the No. 19 selection, but Chad Ford of ESPN.com does not rank him in the first round. This won't be settled until Mitchell works through the process, including a likely appearance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago the second week in May.

Michigan State, meanwhile, has clarity. The Spartans' best player, forward Miles Bridges, announced his return for a sophomore season with the intent of winning a national title. Tom Izzo will also welcome center Gavin Schilling, who missed last season with an injury. MSU adds Jaren Jackson, a 5-star forward who grew up in Indianapolis.

NBC Sports likes the Cards at Number One, followed by Duke and Michigan State. Here is your link.

Might be time for another Michigan State-Louisville Big Ten Challenge game.

4. What Would Dale Brown Say?

The more LSU struggles and changes coaches from Trent Johnson to Johnny Jones to Will Wade, the more you need to appreciate what Dale Brown did in Baton Rouge.

Sure, there were seasons of massive underachievement. But he directed LSU to the Final Four in 1981 and 1986 and later brought Shaquille O'Neal to town for three seasons.

Shaq loves LSU. He's gone back to Baton Rouge many times.

O'Neal has a son, Shareef, nearing a college decision. Shareef O'Neal is a 6-9 power forward from Crossroads High in Santa Monica, Calif. Scout.com ranks O'Neal the No. 36 player in the 2018 class. He has offers from LSU, Arizona, Texas Tech, UCLA, USC, Baylor and Kansas State.

Shaq enjoys adding another program to the discussion -- Kentucky.

In fact, Shaq recently told Garrett Wymer of WKYT that he would "love" for Shareef to play for John Calipari.

5. How Much Would You Pay for a High School Senior?

This is not a trick question. I'm not suggesting the school that lands high school senior Kevin Knox will do it offering more than a glitzy practice gym and a strong European Literature department.

Knox is a 6-foot-9 forward with inside-outside skills from Tampa, Florida. He's considered a consensus top 10 recruit. A generation ago, Knox could have reported directly to the NBA. Now he must invest a season in college basketball or play overseas.

Not many players choose the overseas itinerary. But according to this solid profile by Bob Putnam of TampaBay.com, Knox does not have to pick his favorite business school. Knox's father, Kevin, said his son has been offered $1.4 million to play one pro season in China.

Dad said Son was unlikely to take that route, which means he is likely to select either Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri or Florida State soon.

6. Who Exits Indiana?

Archie Miller went three-for-three in keeping the 2017 recruiting class signed by Tom Crean committed to Indiana. The re-committed group grew to three when Clifton Moore, a slender, 6-10 forward from suburban Pennsylvania, told Miller he was still IU-bound on Sunday. Moore needs bulk, making him a bit of a project, but his body type reminds me of Pervis Ellison.

That gives Indiana 3 freshmen, four sophomores, 2 juniors and six seniors on the 2017-18 roster.

Three + four + two + six = 15 or two over the NCAA scholarship limit.

What’s next? Three IU underclassmen -- Robert Johnson, James Blackmon Jr. and Thomas Bryant -- are exploring their NBA Draft possibilities. Don't expect any to be taken in round one. Bryant is a likely second-rounder.

I'll project his departure.

That leaves Indiana plus-one. Either Blackmon or Johnson could remain in the draft and try to fight his way into the NBA as Yogi Ferrell did after he was not selected in 2016. Or either could finish degree work and play a final season elsewhere. Or an underclassman could depart.

I wouldn't expect an answer until next month.

7. It's Not Easy Being Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has lived a good life. He's one of Marquette's all-time greats, taking the Golden Eagles to their last Final Four. He's starred in the NBA for 14 seasons, winning three championship rings. He's married to actress Gabrielle Union. The endorsement money still flows.

But Wade sometimes takes hits on Twitter -- even from his wife.

At 35, Wade did something he would not have done at 23 or even 32. He short-armed a dunk against the Boston Celtics Sunday in Game One of the Bulls' first-round playoff series.

Went up -- and then it appeared that somebody raised the rim to 10 feet 3 inches.

Oops.

Social media erupted -- including Wade's wife.

I did. Next time... Put ?? The ?? Seat ?? Down?? https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017

Wade took it like a champ. And the Bulls won, 106-102, in Boston.

8. Whatever Happened to Kevin Wilson?

Wilson, the former IU head coach, is gone from Bloomington but not from college football. Urban Meyer did not let the play clock run out before recruiting Wilson to run the Ohio State offense.

Wilson had philosophical differences with IU athletic director Fred Glass that led to his dismissal days after the Hoosiers beat Purdue a fourth consecutive time. After finishing second to Michigan in scoring offense last season, the Buckeyes were so starved for a passing game that they had no philosophical differences overlooking anything Wilson might have done to earn his ziggy with a very modest buyout.

Saturday, during the program's spring game, Ohio State fans saw what Wilson can do when blessed with a strong-armed quarterback. A collection of OSU passers threw for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

No, the competition was not Clemson. But it was a message to the rest of the Big Ten.

9. Welcome Back, Corey Ray

Zack Burdi is the former University of Louisville player from the 2016 MLB Draft closest to the majors, but Corey Ray remains the guy with the most potential.

Remember: The Brewers selected him with the fifth overall pick last June and then aggressively placed him in high Class A ball in the Florida State League. Ray struggled, hitting .247 and striking out once in every five at bats. By season's end, his knee was bothering him, resulting in surgery.

Ray is back.

He made his 2017 debut Sunday, still in High A ball but in the Carolina League. He delivered a triple, a single and a stolen base in five at bats -- and made the Baseball America Prospect report.

He had a better day than Burdi, who blew his first save for Triple A Charlotte Sunday. Given a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Burdi allowed a double, a wild pitch, a walk, a fielder’s choice error and a game-winning triple for his first loss.

10. Poll Results

Which ACC football rival is Louisville more likely to defeat in 2017?

Clemson -- 85.2 percent.

Florida State -- 14.8 percent.

