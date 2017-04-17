Search continues for missing Franklin County man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Search continues for missing Franklin County man

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continues for a missing man that may have fallen into the Kentucky River.

William Rawlings, age 26, has been missing since early Friday in Franklin County. He's an employee of United American Securities Company, which guards the Buffalo Trace Distillery at night.

Officials say they believe Rawlings may have fallen into the Kentucky River.

The Franklin County Sheriff says Rawlings was known to fish from the riverbank when off-duty.

Family members found his flashlight and car near the area.

The sheriff says recent rain made the water level rise, complicating the search effort.

