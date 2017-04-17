Police officer in eastern Kentucky killed in ATV accident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police officer in eastern Kentucky killed in ATV accident

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer in eastern Kentucky has died after an ATV accident.

Officials say Lt. Shawn Howard was killed in the accident yesterday morning in Jackson, Kentucky, which is in Breathitt County, about 83 miles southeast of Lexington.

He leaves behind his wife, mother, grandmother and a 6-year-old daughter.

Officials say he had a passion for basketball and children.

