Elizabethtown man accused of burning 5-year-old with hot knife after she wets the bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police say he burned his 5-year-old granddaughter with a hot knife because she wet the bed.

According to an arrest report from the Elizabethtown Police Department, police were called to the E'town Motel at 616 E. Dixie Avenue on Monday, April 10, after someone reported a case of child abuse.

Police say their investigation revealed that on Wednesday, April 5, a 5-year-old girl told her grandfather, 58-year-old Ramanbhai Patel, that she accidentally wet the bed.

According to police, Patel responded by heating a kitchen knife on a stove burner, then twice placing the hot knife against the girl's buttocks, "leaving two quarter-sized burn marks."



"For a 5-year-old precious girl, a sweet intelligent girl, to be barbarically tortured by her grandfather in this way, there really are no words," said Ofc. John Thomas, Elizabethtown Police Dept.

On Monday morning, Patel was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.



"He immediately asked for an attorney and had nothing else to say," Thomas said.

The victim and another sibling have been placed in foster care by social services, according to police.

Patel is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

