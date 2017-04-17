Jefferson Co. Family Court holds ceremony to kick off Child Abus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson Co. Family Court holds ceremony to kick off Child Abuse Awareness Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legal experts are working together to raise awareness about child abuse.

Jefferson County Family Court held a public ceremony Monday morning to kick off Child Abuse Awareness Week.

A pinwheel garden was planted outside of the Judicial Center. Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention.

"The safety of every child in this community and in this state is each and every one of our duties. No child deserves to be abused. No child is responsible for the circumstances they're born into, or the circumstances they are placed into, but together, I believe we can build the type of world that my kids and your kids deserve," said Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Officials are asking people to wear blue on Wednesday to show their commitment to preventing child abuse.

