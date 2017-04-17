Rue21 closing four Louisville-area stores - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rue21 closing four Louisville-area stores

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area Rue21 stores are closing.

The teen clothing retailer is closing almost 400 stores across the country. Rue21 officials say they want to cut costs to focus on online sales.

Closings in the Louisville area include the stores in Mall St. Matthews, Middletown Commons on Shelbyville Road, Corydon, Indiana, and Frankfort.

It's not clear when the stores will close.

Five other stores in the Louisville area will remain open.

