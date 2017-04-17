Neighbors to weigh in on redevelopment proposals for Urban Gover - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Neighbors to weigh in on redevelopment proposals for Urban Government Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mold infested Urban Government Center could be getting a face-lift.

All metro employees moved out last year, and the Barret Avenue property has been sitting vacant since December. 

Several developers have submitted proposals to redevelop the building. 

Many of the plans include a mix of residential and retail development at the site. 

Neighbors can take a look at those plans and weigh in on them Monday night. 

A public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library on York Street.

