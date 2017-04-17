Changes in store for drivers coming to Thunder Over Louisville

In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.

In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.

The one judge displaced by the infestation.

The one judge displaced by the infestation.

Bed bugs shut down a courtroom at the Hall of Justice

Bed bugs shut down a courtroom at the Hall of Justice

It is unclear which teen was driving the car when it crashed.

It is unclear which teen was driving the car when it crashed.

Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.

Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.

FBI trying to identify person of interest in Louisville child sexual exploitation case

FBI trying to identify person of interest in Louisville child sexual exploitation case

A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.

A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.

The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.

The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.

Man charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl at a hog roast

Man charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl at a hog roast

Indiana State Police said the children have been located.

Indiana State Police said the children have been located.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes are in store for drivers coming to the Thunder Over Louisville airshow and fireworks display this weekend.

This year, drivers will need to weigh convenience, versus cost -- and that's affecting people like Alice Elliott, who launched Angels Therapeutic Massage about a year ago.

"I'm a mobile massage therapist," Elliott said. "I travel back-and-forth from Louisville to Indiana...wherever you are is where I'm going to come. I'm going to bring the spa to you."

But starting Thursday, she's telling clients in southern Indiana that they are going to have to come to her, because her free drive over the Second Street Bridge is going away -- at least temporarily -- as crews install fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville.

The bridge always shuts down for Thunder fireworks. What's different this year is the fact that the new Lincoln and Kennedy bridges are now tolled, leaving drivers just one free way over the Ohio River: the Sherman Minton Bridge.

"Paying tolls is not in my budget," Elliott said.

On Monday, LMPD outlined traffic and security plans for Thunder Over Louisville.

Police say it takes between two hours and three-and-a-half hours to clear downtown Louisville of traffic after the event. Interstates will be rerouted at 8:45 p.m., including the closure of the Kennedy and Lincoln bridges for fireworks.

Thunder setup also sparks street closures downtown starting Friday at 10 a.m.

To see a list of the Thunder Over Louisville street closures, along with express routes in and out of downtown, CLICK HERE.

"What we ask is, if you live in the West End, then you should park west of Second Street," said Sgt. Billy Patterson of the LMPD Traffic Division. "If you live in the South End, you should park on the southernmost part of the venue. If you live in the East End, park east of Second Street. That will assist you in getting home faster."

Security remains a top focus -- especially after a shooting at last year's Pegasus Parade. Police say they are paying special attention to social media.

"We're tracking any kind of threat, and running it down," said Lt. Brian Bernardi. "At this time we have received no legitimate threat."

"If anything is to happen -- if somebody comes to our venue and acts a fool -- we will address it accordingly, swiftly and rapidly," Lt. Bernardi added.

As the kickoff to the Kentucky Derby season, Thunder Over Louisville brings more than a half-million people to the Waterfront.

Elliott says she loves the tradition, but this year, she will be watching from home.

"Every dollar counts," Elliott said. "We can't waste one."

Thunder Over Louisville is in its 28th year. The Great Lawn opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The airshow starts at 2:30 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.



