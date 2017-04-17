White supremacist accused of assault at Trump rally files lawsuit against president

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Indiana State Police said the children have been located.More >>
Indiana State Police said the children have been located.More >>
The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.More >>
The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.More >>
A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.More >>
A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.More >>
Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.More >>
Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.More >>
It is unclear which teen was driving the car when it crashed.More >>
It is unclear which teen was driving the car when it crashed.More >>
The one judge displaced by the infestation.More >>
The one judge displaced by the infestation.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>