LACETT | Cards RB Radcliff ready for real world

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) - Like a lot of soon-to-be college grads, Brandon Radcliff is preparing for life in the world.

And as we’ve all discovered at one point or another, he’s learning life is not easy

“For me, I just look at it like a reality check,” said the 24-year-old Radcliff.

And the reality for Radcliff could be not hearing his name called in this month’s NFL draft. The former Louisville running back was not invited to last month’s NFL combine in Indianapolis but by no means is he giving up hope on his prospects in professional football.

“It’s like a lottery pick, if you get it great. If you don’t, you just got to go in and work yourself up.”

Which is exactly what the 5-9, 216 pounder has been doing. Recently, he worked out with both the Dolphins and the Chargers, giving them a taste of what he has to offer.

“The reason I feel I should be drafted is I’m a great player. I’m a hard worker. I put my all into it,” said Radcliff who later added, “I will not be stopped.”

Grown up life for Radcliff is coming in more ways than one. Not only is he preparing to get a job, he’s also preparing for his wedding.

“It’s going to be next year,” said Radcliff who proposed to Fiancé Shakyra Young before his final home game last season at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. “I’m blessed.”

And busy. Radcliff says he is active participant in wedding preparations and Young backs up his claim.

“He has actually picked our wedding colors and stepped up his game,” said Young. “He wanted red to be involved but I said no. “

Goes to show you, once always a Cardinal, no matter where life may take him.

