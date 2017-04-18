Hats for Hope Pre-Derby event helps families with cancer April 20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 14th Annual Hats for Hope event auctions off Derby style for a good cause.

The silent auction cocktail event happens on Thursday, April 20th at the Triple Crown Conference Center at 1776 Plantside Drive.

Over the past 13 years, Hats for Hope has raised more than $500,000 by auctioning off new and gently worn designer Kentucky Derby hats. The evening also includes high end auction items like gift baskets, jewelry, gift certificates, trips and more.

Last year, the event raised $65,500 in support of the fight against cancer. In recent years, the fundraiser has supported breast cancer patient care through Kosair Charities. In 2017, it continues to include support for families and children affected by cancer.

The event celebrates survivors, friendship, fashion and fun. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a complimentary cocktail or soda, and desserts. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 the day of the event. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.