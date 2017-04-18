Bardstown City Council selects Councilman Dick Heaton as new may - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown City Council selects Councilman Dick Heaton as new mayor

Posted: Updated:
New Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton New Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown is getting new leadership.

City Council selected former mayor and Councilman Dick Heaton as the new mayor of Bardstown.

Heaton's appointment comes less than a week after Bardstown mayor, John Royalty was fired. Heaton will serve through unexpired term of John Royalty. 

"I think he should've been kicked out right after he went in," said Bardstown resident Keith Rogers, who says he helped campaign for Royalty. "He sure surprised me. He didn't do anything he said he was gonna do"

The Bardstown City Council voted unanimously last week, to fire the former mayor, after he was found guilty of official misconduct. Council members found that Royalty used city resources to access employees' private emails.

"This is my 5th term, and what I've been through the past two years is unprecedented," said councilman Roland Williams."From this point forward, we just want to be positive. Turn the page, and look to another chapter in our city government."

Royalty testified in his own defense, saying his actions were within his executive authority. Council members decided Royalty abused his power.

"I was thinking of perhaps running next year anyhow," Heaton said. "I don't like to rush into anything. I wanted to have some time to serve and have some time to get my hands around what was going on in the city."

The city's Public Works Director served as acting Mayor until Heaton was appointed.

Following the decision, WDRB reached out to Royalty by phone -- he referred all questions to his attorney.

Heaton's term will start immediately and lasts until Dec. 31, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.