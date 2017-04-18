WWE's Baron Corbin is ready for Louisville's first SmackDown LIVE April 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WWE brings SmackDown LIVE to Louisville for the first time ever.
Superstars like WWE Champion Randy Orton, "The Phenomenal One" A.J. Styles and "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura will be in the center of the action at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.
Up and comer "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin brings his speed, size and agility to the ring. He's a natural competitor as a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, a grappling champion and an All-American offensive lineman. He also spent several years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals. Now he aims to make a name for himself in the WWE and eventually win a championship.
WWE Smackdown Live
Tuesday, April 18 at 7:45 PM
KFC Yum! Center
Broadcast to the world LIVE from Louisville for the first time!
WWE Champion RANDY ORTON vs "The Phenomenal One" AJ STYLES
SAMI ZAYN vs United States Champion KEVIN OWENS
"The King of Strong Style" SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
"The Lone Wolf" BARON CORBIN
Tag Team Champions THE USOS
Women's Champion NAOMI
CHARLOTTE FLAIR
General Manager DANIEL BRYAN
Commissioner SHANE McMAHAN
Plus Many More!
Tickets at $100, $95, $75, $50, $35, $25 and $15
Tickets Available at Ticketmaster.com, the box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
